Crosley Furniture Biscayne Loveseat With Int. Arm With White Cushions
Entertaining outdoors is made effortless with the Biscayne Loveseat. This loveseat is stylish and durable thanks to the UV resistant resin wicker, woven over a tough steel frame. The high-grade cushion cores add comfort, while the moisture resistant covers guarantee year-round protection. Pair with any number of our sectional options for a customized layout perfect for your outdoor space. Easy to assemble and easy to enjoy.