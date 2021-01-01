Kenroy Home Biscayne 51 in. Rattan Outdoor Floor Lamp

Who needs two tickets to paradise when you can create your own tropical retreat in your backyard? The Biscayne family's beautiful interplay of shape, texture and scale strikes an exotic pose. A glowing pillar radiates from inside an enclosure of all-weather rattan that will keep its rich color and natural looks season after season. Drawing from Polynesian influences, each member of the Biscayne family is outfitted with richly toned rattan-like accents and stunning bronze hardware. This combination of dark exterior flourishes balances wonderfully with the warm glow of the interior tan textured shade. Perfect for your gazebo, pergola or sunroom, this exotic, natural accent is sure to make your staycation feel like a paradise get-away.