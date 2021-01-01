Hallmark Birthday Greeting Card, I Picked Out This Card Especially for You.Happy Birthday (0250QUH3333)

The Hallmark 0250QUH3333 birthday greeting card depicts "I picked out this card especially for you. Happy birthday" on the inside. This birthday greeting card is perfect to send your best wishes for your loved ones on their special days..Ideal for: Humor.Inside: I picked out this card especially for you. Happy birthday.Birthday greeting card is great to send your best wishes for your loved ones on their special days.Humor birthday greeting card, I picked out this card especially for you. Happy birthday.