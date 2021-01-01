Birkleigh Drum Pendant Light by Kichler - Color: Silver - Finish: Satin Nickel - (52072SN)

The Birkleigh Drum Pendant Light from Kichler pairs its depth-filled light with a graphic silhouette of clean geometry. Neatness and simplicity underline the elegance of the piece. It hangs neatly with a slender downrod and short canopy that invite a sequenced arrangement. A linen drum shade emphasizes the transitional quality of the design. An etched glass plate on the base works in tandem with the linen to create radiant, glare-free illumination. An open-air metal frame of triangular shapes boldly lifts off against the vibrantly lit backdrop. Kichler, founded in 1938, is a family owned and operated company based in Independence, Ohio, that creates inspiring contemporary lighting. Using clean lines and simple, geometric forms, their designs are high quality, reasonably priced and distinctive. Ranging from outdoor lighting like LED wall sconces and post lights to indoor lighting like pendants and bath lights, Kichler's products are energy efficient and suit a variety of individual personalities and tastes. Shape: Drum. Color: Silver. Finish: Satin Nickel