Smooth surface for a modern, crisp look. 3-Panel design is straight-lined and easily adapts to both contemporary and traditional styles. Solid core option to reduce sound from traveling through your home and give you the feel of a solid wood door. Door is prehung in frame for easy installation. Door slab has a 6-sided factory applied paint finish that is ready to be installed into an existing opening. Right-hand is when the knob is on the right and the door opens toward you. Trimmable allowance of 1/4 in. at door bottom only to preserve bore and hinge placement. 5-Year limited warranty. Additional door models, paint finishes and sizes are available by in-store special order, see your Lowe's associate for more information. JELD-WEN Birkdale 36-in x 80-in Blue Heron 3-Panel Equal Solid Core Prefinished Molded Composite Right Hand Single Prehung Interior Door