Chic Home Birdy 7-pc. Duvet Cover Set, One Size , White

Simply drape this comforter set over your bed and let it do the talking. Hand sewn floral like appliques compliment this contemporary style bed with supersoft brushed microfiber fabrication it will create a very artistic look to your bedroom decor. Included: 1 Duvet, 2 Shams, 1 Flat Sheet, 1 Fitted Sheet, 2 Pillow CasesKing Dimensions:1 Duvet: 104x92 inches2 Shams: 20x36 inches1 Flat Sheet: 108x102 inches1 Fitted Sheet: 78x80 inches +12 Deep Pocket2 Pillow Cases: 20x40 inchesQueen Dimensions:1 Duvet: 90x92 inches2 Shams: 20x26 inches1 Flat Sheet: 90x102 inches1 Fitted Sheet: 60x80 inches +12 Deep Pocket2 Pillow Cases: 20x30 inchesFeatures:STYLE AND COMFORT - Our fashion-forward bedding sets blend style and function to give you the best looking and most comfortable beddingPLEATED AND RUFFLED DESIGN - Elegant and sophisticated pleats and ruffles - Design and color coordinated decorative pillows includedMADE WITH YOU IN MIND - Every set is made with strict quality control and includes a king size comforter, sheets, bed skirt, a decorative pillow and shams. Elevate your style and transform your bedroom into a Chic Home by adding one to cart today.Luxuriously Pleated And Ruffled To Give You That Custom LookAmazing Technique Pleating Details With Matching Decorative PillowsEasy Care Cover Closure Hidden ZipperCare Instructions: Dry Clean Preferred Machine Washable Use Front Loader Machine Or Top Loader Without Agitator To Avoid Tearing Use Cold Water In Gentle Cycle Tumble Dry Low Heat Adding 2 Tennis Balls In The Dryer Will Add Fluffiness# Pieces In Set: 7Bedding Closure Type: ZipperQuilt Style: PrintedWarmth Factor: MidweightBed Size: QueenFill Weight: 6 1/2 oz. of FillBedding Measurements: 90 Width/Inches, 92 Length/InchesBedding Fiber Content: 100% PolyesterBedding Filling Content: 100% PolyesterFabric Description: WovenSham Fiber Content: 100% PolyesterSheets Fiber Content: 100% PolyesterSheets Care: Machine WashSham Care: Machine WashBedding Care: Machine WashCountry of Origin: Imported