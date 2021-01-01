From amrapur overseas
Amrapur Overseas Birdseye 1000 Thread Count 4-Piece Sheet Set, Queen, Almond/Mocha
Advertisement
Set includes: (1) flat sheet, (1) fitted sheet, (2) pillowcases. Luxury & comforter: experience the luxury when you sleep in these super soft 1000 thread count 55% cotton/45% polyester blend sheet set with ultimate sateen feel. This exquisite thick sheet set has been painstakingly crafted from the finest cotton yarns keeping your comfort in mind. Features: ultra soft, luxurious feel with beautiful embroidered detail on the flat sheet and pillowcases. Fitted sheet offers extra Deep pocket to accommodate thicker mattresses. Care instructions: Machine washable and dryer safe. Recommended: machine wash gentle cycle with cold water. Sun dry or low tumble dry. Dimensions: Queen- flat sheet: 90"x102"; fitted sheet: 60"x80"x15"; pillowcases: 20"x30"