Birds Tiffany Window Panel

Let the sun shine beautifully in your home! This long lasting and colorful Tiffany-style window panel is made out of 134 pcs of stained glasses and 13 glass beads which are carefully selected to constitute this brilliant piece Different textured glasses are used between the body parts of the birds, adding a sense of beauty with layering and reflecting charming glories under sunlight like a kaleidoscope. The bright colors of stained glass will never fade. No matter you hang it against the window or on the wall, these lovely birds will bring your home full of vitality.