Tommy Bahama Birds of Paradise 3-Piece White Botanical Cotton King Comforter Set

Transform your bedroom into a tropical escape with the Birds of Paradise Bedding Collection from Tommy Bahama. Comforter features a tropical palm design in muted coconut and green tones with orange and yellow accents with a textured print reverse. Add coordinating decorative pillows and shams to complete this gorgeous look. The tailored all cotton bed skirt included in the set is a printed linen texture in beige that beautifully complements the print and adds a final touch of island style. The comforter set is machine washable for easy care. Queen comforter set includes: one comforter (96 in. L X 92 in. W), one queen tailored bed skirt (80 in. L X 60 in. W), and two-standard shams (21 in. L X 27 in. W). King comforter set includes: one comforter (96 in. L X 110 in. W), one king tailored bed skirt (80 in. L X 78 in. W), and two king shams (21 in. L X 37 in. W). California king set includes: one comforter (96 in. L X 110 in. W), one California king tailored bed skirt (84 in. L X 72 in. W), and two king shams (21 in. L X 37 in. W). Color: White.