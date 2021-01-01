Bird's Nest Fern Floor Foliage Plant

The ferns of this artificial bird's nest fan out beautifully in different directions, creating a natural look effortlessly. It comes in a set of 3, which can be bundled together for added volume, or used individually to bring a pop of greenery to several different corners of a room. It'll look great on a sofa table and can complement other potted artificial plants, books, and decor. Or, it can be placed on a mantel within a slim clear vase.