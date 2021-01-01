Trademark Fine Art 'Birds and Tiles' Black Framed Art by Rachel Paxton

Artist: Rachel PaxtonSubject: AnimalsStyle: ContemporaryProduct Type: Black Frame, White Mat, AcrylicThis ready to hang, matted framed art piece features two green and orange birds on a branch with red berries against a background with abstract patterns.An 11x11 giclee print under acrylic in a 16x16 black frame. Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating museum quality fine art reproductions. This high quality print is matted using antique white matting and comes in a black frame. A clear acrylic facing is added to protect the print. The piece is fully assembled by professional framers and comes ready to hang. The antique white mat allows the image to really stand out, making it a great addition to any space.