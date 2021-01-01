1.5" Bird Rose (10 Pack)

Closely Resembling a Gorgeous Flower Bud, The Bird Rose is One Of Our All-Time Favorite Primrue! Attach Stems To These Dainty Flowers For Easy Arranging in Bouquets and Centerpieces. These Wooden Flowers Could Also Be Attached Directly To Your Craft Or Decor Projects.Please Note: Due To the Curled Edges Of Its Petals, the Bird Rose are Difficult To Dye. Proceed with Caution If You Choose To Dye These Primrue, as They May Lose Their Shape During the Dyeing Process.Sold in a Set Of 10.. Primrue are Realistic & Eco Friendly. They are Delicate & Fragile Like the Real Flowers. the Raw Flowers Can Be Dyed with Your Favourite Colours. These Flowers are Handmade in Our Own Warehouse in Ogden . Made in USA.