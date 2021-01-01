From click wall art
'Bird of Paradise on Emerald' Framed Print of Painting
Advertisement
Art is printed on high quality textured canvas with archival inks. The art is then mounted onto sturdy mounting board and framed in a hand-crafted reclaimed wood frame. Our reclaimed wood frames are made from real vintage wood which has been salvaged to create a true barn-wood look and feel. By retrieving our wood from only natural resources, no two frames are the same giving each piece in our collection uniqueness and authenticity. Size: 14.5" H x 17.5" W