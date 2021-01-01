From ashley furniture
63" Bird Nest Artificial Tree in Decorative Urn UV Resistant (Indoor/Outdoor), Green
Let the outdoors in literally with this Bird Nest Artificial Tree. Tiers of cascading fern like Bird Nest leaves wrap around the thin, brown trunks in a drape like manner. Incredibly lifelike, you'll guarantee it's always summer in your space, even the birds will think it is real. Standing 63" from a decorative urn, enhance outdoor and indoor living areas. Place outdoor safely, this piece is UV resistant.