Brown's Bird Lover's Blend Best Blend Wild Bird Food, 7-lb bag

Just like its name implies, Brown's Bird Lover's Blend Best Blend Wild Bird Food has all the ingredients that songbirds love in a blend that's best for all seasons, climates and regions. They'll be full of energy from their favorite foods with 28% black oil and striped sunflower seeds, natural white proso millet, gourmet cracked corn and shelled peanuts as an added delicacy. These make excellent sources of complex carbohydrates to help songbirds manage harsh environments and conditions. You're sure to attract a wide selection of colorful birds with all the natural ingredients they prefer.