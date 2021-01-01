Bird Cast Iron Wall Mounted Hose Holder

Both durable and sturdy, this hose holder is elegant in appearance with bird ornament and tree branch style design. The design on the front of the rack features 2 birds perched on a tree branch, and the back of the rack includes an ornate scrollwork design. Mount this useful storage accessory on the exterior of your house, shed, or garage as a practical and stylish accent that will add charm to your garden or backyard. Add a decorative farmhouse piece to your outside home.