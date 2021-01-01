From deny designs
Bird Ave Ann Arbor Throw Pillow
Features:Made in the USABird Ave collectionProduct Type: Pillow Cover & InsertPillow Type: ThrowCover Material: Polyester/Polyester blendCover Material Details: Insert Included: YesLegal Documentation: Fill Material: Polyester/PolyfillFill Material Details: Type of Bird Feathers: Color: Shape: SquarePillow Set: NoWeather Resistant: NoWeather Resistant Details: Outdoor Use: NoLocation: Indoor Use OnlyStain Resistant: NoRemovable Cover: NoClosure Type: Reversible: NoReverse Side Color: Reverse Side Pattern: Reverse Side Material: Style: Eclectic;Asian InspiredWashing Method: Spot cleanCountry of Origin: United StatesGender: NeutralPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingDS Primary Product Style: ModernDS Secondary Product Style: Transitional ModernSpefications:SOR/2016-194 - Textile Flammability Regulations : YesAsthma and Allergy Friendly Certified: NoResponsibly Sourced Down / Wool Certified: Down Pass Certified: Responsible Down Standard Certified: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 16" x 16"): 16Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 20" x 20"): 20Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 16" x 16"): 16Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 20" x 20"): 20Overall Depth - Front to Back (Size: 16" x 16"): 5Overall Depth - Front to Back (Size: 20" x 20"): 5Overall Product Weight: 3Assembly:Warranty: Size: 16" x 16", Color: Navy