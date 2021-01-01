Birch Trees in a Forest' - Wrapped Canvas Photograph Print

Capturing the stillness of a forest filled with birch trees, this nature-inspired graphic art print brings a breath of fresh air to any arrangement in your home. Proudly made in the USA, this piece is printed on canvas using fade-resistant inks in brown, white, and green hues before it’s stretched over pinewood bars for a gallery-wrapped look. Since wall-mounting hardware is included, this rectangular design is ready to hang as soon as it reaches your door. Size: 12" H x 36" W x 0.75" D