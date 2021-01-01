Trademark Fine Art 'Birch Tree Drive Fence And Road Santa Fe New Mexico' Canvas Art by Monte Nagler

Artist: Monte NaglerSubject: LandscapeStyle: Modern & ContemporaryProduct Type: Gallery-Wrapped Canvas Art This ready to hang, gallery-wrapped art piece features yellow leaves on birch trees on either side of a tree. Prominent Colors: Tan, Grey, Brown, Yellow Monte Nagler began photographing seriously after studying with Ansel Adams. ?It was during that period of intensive work thatI realized that making photographs is a way to experience beauty instead of just looking at it,? Nagler says. He believes that photographers should communicate feelings that are inside them. Through their photographs, a photographer should be saying This is what I saw and felt and I?d like to share that! His photographs, which have won numerous awards, are found in many private and public collections including the DetroitInstitute of Arts; the University of Michigan Museum of Art; the Dayton Art Institute; the Grand Rapids Museum of Art; the Center for Creative Photography; The Brooklyn Museum; The State of Michigan; General Electric Corporation; BASFCorporation; Compuware; and Ford, Chrysler, and General Motors. Galleries and art dealers throughout the country alsorepresent his photography. Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating high quality fine art reproductions. The attainable excellence that Giclee printmaking affords makes the reproduction virtually indistinguishable from the original piece. The result is wide acceptance of Giclee by galleries, museums, and private collectors. Gallery wrap is a method of stretching an artist's canvas so that the canvas wraps around the sides and is secured a hidden, wooden frame. This method of stretching and preparing a canvas allows for a frameless presentation of the finished painting.