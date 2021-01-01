From trend lab

Birch Diaper Stacker

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Keep your diapers organized, concealed and close at hand with the Trend Lab Birch Diaper Stacker. The Diaper Stacker features a birch print body with an orange peek-a-boo fox as the top panel with a solid brown print trim and ties that allow for easy attachment to most dressers and changing tables. Diaper Stacker measures 12 in x 20 in x 8 in and holds up to three dozen diapers. Diaper Stacker coordinates with Trend Lab’s Gnome Boy collection. Please adhere to JPMA’s Safe Infant Bedding Practices.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com