Keep your diapers organized, concealed and close at hand with the Trend Lab Birch Diaper Stacker. The Diaper Stacker features a birch print body with an orange peek-a-boo fox as the top panel with a solid brown print trim and ties that allow for easy attachment to most dressers and changing tables. Diaper Stacker measures 12 in x 20 in x 8 in and holds up to three dozen diapers. Diaper Stacker coordinates with Trend Lab’s Gnome Boy collection. Please adhere to JPMA’s Safe Infant Bedding Practices.