Trademark Fine Art 'Yellow Birch 3' Canvas Art by Dan Ballard

Artist: Dan BallardSubject: Still LifeStyle: Modern & ContemporaryProduct Type: Gallery-Wrapped Canvas Art This ready to hang, gallery-wrapped art piece features a white tree with yellow leaves. Prominent Colors: Tan, White Dan Ballard is an internationally known travel and landscape photographer from Colorado. His images take you on a visual journey to some of the worlds most beautiful and far-reaching corners. Dan has visited over 50 countries and five continents around the globe, and his work has attracted the attention and praise of some of the biggest names and companies in the photo industry. Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating high quality fine art reproductions. The attainable excellence that Giclee printmaking affords makes the reproduction virtually indistinguishable from the original piece. The result is wide acceptance of Giclee by galleries, museums, and private collectors. Gallery wrap is a method of stretching an artist's canvas so that the canvas wraps around the sides and is secured a hidden, wooden frame. This method of stretching and preparing a canvas allows for a frameless presentation of the finished painting.