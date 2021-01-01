Bioshock Beer Mug, Rapture Beer Stein, Gamer Gift, Personalized Beer Stein, Bioshock Tankard, Custom Gift for Men, Gift for Him

It's the perfect gift for the beer lover! The stainless steel cup inside the wooden casing of the mug will keep the temperature of the beer colder, for a longer period of time during the summer. Capacity: 17 ounces. It can be used like an ideal gift, whatever the occasion! Give it as a gift to mark a birthday, an anniversary, to say thank you, or to say a job well-done! Made of natural oak wood & stainless steel flask inside. The label is made of copper. The color of the wood can a little bit differ in some way from the shown in the picture. Do not store mug near the heating devices or leave it on the sun, the wood dries up and later cracks may appear. Only hand wash allowed, wipe it dry with a towel after each time you wash it. Our handcrafted mugs are made traditionally and with the outmost care for you. We can personalize your wooden beer mug with an individual message, initials or corporate logo. Just let us know!