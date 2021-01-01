Petstages Bionic Urban Stick Dog Chew Toys, Medium/Large

The Petstages Dog Chew Toys is fun for both dogs and cats. This pet product is ideal for pets in their medium or large stages of life. The Petstages dog toys are an innovative toy for pets for chewing, scratching and playing. The chew toy is designed to hold treats to entertain pets while owners are busy or away. This product is also an ideal comfort item when owners are not home. The durable rubber design on this item ensures it can hold up against chewing, biting and scratching. This Petstages toy also bounces and floats in water, making it fun for cats and dogs to chase.