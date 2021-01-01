Bio-Rest 8.5 Features Cotton Velour wrap around zippered cover over 3 layer 8.5 inch thick core. Not inexpensive innersprings. Top layer is 2.5 inch conforming bio-based foam. Middle layer is 3 inch orthopedic firm bio-based foam. Bottom layer is 3 inch orthopedic firm bio-based foam. Zippered Cotton cover can be removed for washing to keep you bed clean and sanitary. Made in USA. Government mandated flame retardant chemical based flame barrier is zippered and removable for access to inner components and layer system. Strobel Mattresses use a layer system that has many advantages. 1) No chemical adhesives. 2) If your bed gets wet you can separate and dry out the layers. 3) You can check for mold and mildew. 4) You can clean the inside of your mattress with vacuum and upholstery cleaners. 5) You can move your mattress more easily, even in a car, by rolling up layers and moving separately. 6) You can achieve more even wear and life for your mattress by flipping and rotating the individual layers. 7) If a layer becomes worn you can replace it. 8) You can have a lifetime mattress. Strobel Bio-Rest 9-in Soft Twin Foam Mattress Cotton | 37000SPBR85T