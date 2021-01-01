From lotiyo

Binwe CF-AX200 Plus Dual-Band PCI-E 3000Mbps Wireless Network Card Up to 3000Mbps Bluetooth 5.0 2.4G / 5GHz Dual Band Wireless WiFi 6th.

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Binwe CF-AX200 Plus Dual-Band PCI-E 3000Mbps Wireless Network Card.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com