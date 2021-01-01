Binocular Holder

Best Quality Guranteed. Fits any cup holder and keeps expensive optics safe, secure, and ready in an instant The head slides on the base so it will not interfere with other cup holders or the gearshift Equipped with an adjustable, removable rubber strap to keep your binoculars safe Works with roof prism binoculars up to 56 millimeters; does not fit pore prism binoculars Includes a wrench to tighten screws once the sliding head is placed in the desired position