Bingo Game Set. Including Extra Large Brass Bingo Cage, 1.5-Inch Ping Pong Style Bingo Balls, Plastic Masterboard

Best Quality Guranteed. The brass wire bingo cage has a solid wood base, a solid wood handle, and a brass weighted cup for automatically selecting balls. No assembly required. Since this cage is over-sized it can also be used for raffle and lotto drawings. It holds 200+ balls. Measures 17.5'L x 12'W x 17.5'H. The cage measures 11' in diameter and 8' in width. The set includes seventy-five (75) 1.5' white double number ping pong style bingo balls. The universal plastic bingo masterboard measures 16.5' wide and 20.5' long. It holds seventy-five (75) 1.5' bingo balls. Great for Bingo Halls or parties, large family gatherings, host bingo nights, fundraisers, and more. Perfect for the entire family, senior centers, and retirement facilities, bringing people together.