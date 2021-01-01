From epicdealz

Bingfu Dual Band WiFi 2.4GHz 5GHz 5.8GHz 8dBi MIMO RP-SMA Male Antenna (2-Pack) for WiFi Router Signal Booster Repeater Wireless Network Card USB.

$11.96
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

Bingfu Dual Band WiFi 2.4GHz 5GHz 5.8GHz 8dBi MIMO RP-SMA Male.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com