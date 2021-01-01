From molto luce
Molto Luce BINAP-SQ-16-DI Bina 16" Wide LED Square Full Sized Pendant with Indirect Lighting White Indoor Lighting Pendants
Advertisement
Molto Luce BINAP-SQ-16-DI Bina 16" Wide LED Square Full Sized Pendant with Indirect Lighting Features:Mount to 3-1/2”- 4” recessed round junction boxConstructed from aluminumIntegrated 45 watt LED lightingCapable of being dimmedUL listed for dry locationsETL listedFixture is covered under a 5-year limited warrantyDimensions:Height: 3"Width: 16"Depth: 16"Product Weight: 2.7 lbsCanopy Height: 1-5/8"Electrical Specifications:Wattage: 45Number of Light Source(s): 1Lumens: 2775Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index (CRI): 80Voltage: 120 White