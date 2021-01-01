Baldwin 4486.BIN Hollywood Hills 6 Inch Center to Center Handle Cabinet Pull Polished Brass Cabinet Hardware Pulls Handle

Baldwin 4486.BIN Hollywood Hills 6 Inch Center to Center Handle Cabinet Pull Features: Designed by Erinn V., Hollywood Hills is chic and elegant A luxurious and premium finish maintains its appearance over time Coordinates with products from the Hollywood Hills Collection Baldwin offers a Limited Lifetime Mechanical and Limited Finish Warranty All necessary mounting hardware is included for easy installation Product Technologies: Solid Brass Construction: Baldwin Estate Series products are constructed from solid brass - providing a more luxurious, higher quality feel than door hardware made with lesser metals. When you hold a Baldwin product in your hand, you will immediately notice the difference that solid brass makes - it is heavier, stronger, and smoother than most of the door hardware on the market today. Lifetime Finishes™: Baldwin's multi-patented Lifetime Finishes™ provide unprecedented protection against the effects of weather, normal wear and tear, and even the rigorous test of coastal salt air. By adapting the vapor deposition processed used to create premium gold pens, Baldwin creates a unique surface across your door hardware that is guaranteed to withstand the ravages of time. Living Finishes: Baldwin Living Finishes, which include Non-Lacquered Brass, Vintage Brass, Oil Rubbed Bronze, and Distressed Oil Rubbed Bronze, are designed to mimic the patina of a well-loved piece of vintage hardware, and as such will change and adapt over time naturally. For those who appreciate the well-worn look of aged door hardware, but still require the strength and durability of a Baldwin finish, Living Finishes are an ideal fit. Specifications: Center to Center: 6" (152 mm) Length: 6-1/2" (165 mm) Projection: 1-1/4" Quantity: 1 Material: Brass Product Variations: 4485.BIN: 3-3/4" Center to Center Pull 4486.BIN (This Model): 6" Center to Center Pull 4983: 15" Center to Center Pull 4984: 18" Center to Center Pull Handle Polished Brass