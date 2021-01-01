From ebern designs
Bilodeau 1 - Light 9.56" Simple Simple Flush Mount
Advertisement
Features:12 Wattage, 1100 lumens, and 120 voltageProduct Type: Flush mountNumber of Lights: 1Fixture Design: SimpleFixture Shape: CircleStyle: Modern & ContemporaryShade Included: YesShade Color: WhiteShade Material: AcrylicCrystal Component: NoReal Crystal: Crystal Color: Crystal Type: Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: DampWhat is Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: This indicates whether the fixture is safe to use in dry locations, damp locations (moist environments), or wet locations (direct exposure to water).Sloped Ceiling Compatible: NoMaximum Wattage (per bulb): 12Dimmable: YesDimmer Switch Included: Dimmable Light Included: Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs Included: Bulb Type: Wattage: Incandescent Equivalent Wattage: Edison Bulb: Brightness (Lumens): Bulb Shape: Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Color: Rated Bulb Life: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Color Temperature (Kelvin): Bulb Base: Country of Origin: ChinaShade Required: NoHanging Method: Spefications:BS 476 Compliant: ADA Compliant: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: CE Certified: CALGreen Compliant: FIRA Certified: Dark Sky Compliant: UL Listed: TAA Compliant: ISO 14000 Certified: ISO 14001 Certified: MET Listed: ISO 9000 Certified: ETL Listed: YescUL Listed: ISO 9001 Certified: RoHS Compliant: cETL Listed: YesTÜV Rheinland Certified: Stiftung Warentest Note: UL 2108 Listed: Title 24 Compliant: YesEnergy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: Fire Rated: Dimensions:Overall Weight: Canopy Included: NoCanopy Height - Top to Bottom: Canopy Width - Side to Side: Canopy Depth - Front to Back: Adjustable Hanging Length: YesOverall Min Height: 2.38Overall Max Height: 2.38Overall Height (Hanging): Body Height - Top to Bottom: 2.38Body Width - Side to Side: 9.56Body Depth - Front to Back: 9.56Shade: YesShade Height - Top to Bottom: Shade Width - Side to Side: Shade Depth - Front to Back: Downrod Included: NoDownrod Size(s): Chain Length: Wire Length: Fixture Cord Length: Assembly:Installation Required: YesWarranty: Fixture Finish: White