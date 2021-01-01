Bilma Upholstered Platform Bed

Add to the streamlined look of your well-appointed master suite with this bed, a neutral but on-trend pick. Its all-wood frame is wrapped in faux leather, showcasing a tasteful grid-tufted design on the headboard, while four block feet solidify the look. For support, slats provide a stable foundation for the mattress of your choice while eliminating the need for a traditional box spring. Plus, the center supports offer even more safety. Size: Full, Color: White