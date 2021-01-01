Billie 29.5" Table Lamp

Update your tabletops in farmhouse country-style with this 29.5" table lamp. Its body strikes a square silhouette made from a blend of metal and solid wood, and it features an open base with raised wood detailing that gives it a touch of architectural design. It boasts an antique gray finish that works well with everything, and its scraped and distressed look gives it a rustic touch. And the rounded cotton shade accommodates one medium-base bulb up to 150W that aims ambient light on a late-night reading session or some late-night TV. Plus, it includes a three-way light switch so you can adjust the lighting all throughout the day. Hand-curated by Kelly Clarkson