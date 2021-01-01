From red barrel studio
Billerica Hand Tufted Wool Orange/Cream Area Rug
Features:Geometric design in cream shade against deep orange backgroundHand-tuftedMaterial: 100% Premium quality woolDurable canvas backingBorset collectionMaterial: WoolMaterial Details: Premium quality woolTechnique: TuftedOne-of-a-Kind: NoRug Age Details: Remarks/Condition Details: Traditional Style: Backing Material: YesBacking Material Details: Rug Shape: Primary Color: Orange and creamPattern: GeometricFringe / Tassel: NoPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayStyle: GlamRug Sets: NoLocation: Indoor Use OnlyLife Stage: AdultGender: Gender NeutralReversible: NoCountry of Origin: IndiaRug Pad Recommended: NoLicensed Product: NoColor Combination: Our Picks Filter: DS Primary Product Style: GlamDS Secondary Product Style: Contemporary GlamSpefications:Dimensions:Area: 80 Square feet for size 8'Area: 37.5 Square feet for size 5'Rug Size: Pile Height: 0.75Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: 5' x 7'6"): 35Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: 8' x 10'): 74Overall Width (Rug Size: 5' x 7'6"): 60Overall Width (Rug Size: 8' x 10'): 96Overall Length (Rug Size: 5' x 7'6"): 90Overall Length (Rug Size: 8' x 10'): 120Knot Density: Assembly:Warranty: Rug Size: 5' x 7'6"