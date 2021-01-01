Billerica Drop Leaf Solid Wood Dining Set

This amazing dining set offers a trendy look to enhance any type of dining room or residence's dining zone for any event. This dining set includes a dining table and parson dining chairs. Manufactured from Asian tropical hardwood recognized as rubberwood, the dining table has smooth edges and fashioned round wooden legs for a sophisticated style. The dinette table includes two 9-inch drop leaves that provide additional space for extra food trays and drinks. The 2 drawers of the dining table provide additional storage to help keep you organized. The kitchen table can be assembled without any extra tools and aim to last for long. This simple but charming parson chair will add ambiance and style to your dining room. A contemporary twist on a classic design, these eye-catching parson chairs will liven up any look. The traditional parson gives this chair a touch of familiar charm, while the PU Leather in beautiful color and clean-lined design elevates this chair with a modern flair. Replacing the old kitchen and dining room tables set with this one, you can effortlessly refresh your dining space. The straight legs give this design a hint of well-worn style, while the parsons dining chair's arched silhouette and nailhead trim round out the look with classic character. The solid hardwood frame of the parson dining room chairs set is engineered to offer a great amount of comfort to your spine and thus reduce the chances of back pain. This budget-friendly, durable and comfortable wood dining table set can be a good choice if you are looking for a great dining time experience with family and friends.Product Options Available:1: MZEN3-LWH-57 3Pc Dining Room Table Set Offers a Rectangle Table and 2 Upholstered Dining Chairs with Pond Color PU Leather, Drop Leaf Table with Full Back Chairs, Linen White Finish2: MZEN3-LWH-78 3Pc Dining Table Set for 2 Offers a Dining Room Table and 2 Parsons Dining Chairs with Pink Flamingo Color PU Leather, Drop Leaf Table with Full Back Chairs, Linen White Finish3: MZEN3-MAH-66 3Pc Dinette Set Contains a Dining Room Table and 2 Parson Dining Chairs with Brown Color PU Leather, Drop Leaf Table with Full Back Chairs, Mahogany Finish4: MZEN3-OAK-51 3Pc Wood Dining Table Set Includes a Rectangular Table and 2 Parsons Dining Chairs with Autumn Green Color PU Leather, Drop Leaf Table with Full Back Chairs, Oak Finish5: MZEN5-LWH-57 5Pc Dining Set for 4Consists of a Dining Table and 4 Parsons Chairs with Pond Color PU Leather, Drop Leaf Table with Full Back Chairs, Linen White Finish6: MZEN5-LWH-78 5Pc Kitchen Table Sets Offers a Small Kitchen Table and 4 Parsons Dining Chairs with Pink Flamingo Color PU Leather, Drop Leaf Table with Full Back Chairs, Linen White Finish7: MZEN5-MAH-66 5Pc Dining Table Set Consists of a Small Dining Table and 4 Parsons Dining Chairs with Brown Color PU Leather, Drop Leaf Table with Full Back Chairs, Mahogany Finish8: MZEN5-OAK-51 5Pc Dinette Sets for Small Spaces Offers a Wood Dining Table and 4 Parson Dining Chairs with Autumn Green Color PU Leather, Drop Leaf Table with Full Back Chairs, Oak Finish Table Color: Linen White, Chair Color: Pink Flamingo, Pieces Included: 3 Pieces: 1 Table, 2 Chairs