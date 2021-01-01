AC Pacific Bill Collection Modern Fabric Upholstered Living Room Reclining Loveseat with Padded Pillow Top Armrests, Brown

ACCOMMODATING SEATING: Each Modern Living Room Loveseat Measures 60"L x 40"D x 35"H and Weighs 123 LBS. The Loveseat is Built to Accommodate 2 People for Seating DESIGNED FOR ENDURANCE: The Fabric Upholstered Loveseat is Designed for Endurance and Features a Frame Carefully Constructed With Select Hardwoods and Reinforced by a Heavy Duty Steel Rail System ELEGANCE AND DURABILITY: These Loveseats for the Living Room are Upholstered in Luxurious and Durable, 100% Polyester. The Result is a Loveseat that is Both Elegant and Magnificently Plush COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE: Additional Comforts and Conveniences of These Living Room Sofas Include Padded Pillow Top Armrests and Dual Reclining Chairs on Either Side INDUSTRY LEADERS: AC Pacific is One of the Leading Furniture Importers in the Industry. Since 1995 AC Pacific Has Grown Rapidly to Feature Hundreds of Selections