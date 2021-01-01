Bijar Rug - Royal/Brown - (3'X5') - Safavieh

The artistry and craftsmanship of Kurdish rug makers is recreated in the Kingsley Rug Collection. Known as "The Iron Rugs of Persia," Kingsley rugs are traditionally styled but with a nod to vogue colors and high-touch textures. " Inspired by orthodox styles mixed with a modern sense, large Persian motifs call attention to the brilliant, warm-tone hues and vibrant highlights that fill the soft, ornate pile. The grand Persian motifs of Kingsley are marvelous decorative focal points, accentuating the soft, ornate pile of each rug in this distinctive collection. Size: 3'X5'. Pattern: Medallion.