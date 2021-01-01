From biggun' bass co.
Biggun' Bass Co. Funny Christmas Themed Bass Fishing Gift-Merry Fishmas Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Celebrate your love for bass fishing with this Christmas-themed bass fishing gift! Perfect for smallmouth bass anglers or largemouth bass anglers. Features Santa hat and festive decorations. This Bass Fishing Gift is great for Christmas parties, costumes, holiday pictures and fishing trips! Whether you love to catch bass, walleye, muskie, trout, catfish, carp, or any other fish- show your angling holiday spirit! 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only