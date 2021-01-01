Big Switch Table Lamp by Castor - Color: Black - Finish: Black - (BIG-B-BLA)

The Big Switch Table Lamp from Castor Design features sleek, modern design elements and comes in a number of playful colors. In recognizing the light switch as the only direct interaction you will have with a table lamp, it features an oversized on-off switch, which matches the colorful band of the table lamp's weighted base. This desk or table lamp is ideal for home offices, living rooms, bedrooms, and anywhere that calls for an inspiring, minimalist design. Constructed of enameled steel and polyurethane, this 330-lumen table lamp is made in Canada. Castor Design landed on the art deco lighting and furniture scene in 2006, boasting a youthful spirit with their varied recycled works. Kei Ng and Brian Richer, founders of Castor Design, focused on creating custom lighting and furniture options made out of recycled and reused materials, such as burned out light bulbs, to give discarded elements a new life. Eclectic chandeliers, minimalist pendants, and chic tables and stools give Castor Design a certain edge in the lighting and design markets. Color: Black. Finish: Black