Big Kahuna Garden Torch

Enjoy the Aloha spirit in your backyard, resort or restaurant with their USA-made Big Kahuna Curled Finger Gas Tiki Torch! Their complete permanent-mount gas tiki torch package includes a steel tiki torch head with flame-adjusting valve and a durable powder-coated steel 82" pole. Big Kahuna Curled Finger gas tiki torches can be used with either propane or natural gas (if using propane, an LP gas regulator may be required). A gas supply line of over 0.25" O.D. copper, available at most hardware stores, is required to operate your Big Kahuna. Supply line length depends upon the installation height. Please allow a minimum 36" of clearance on all sides of the gas tiki torch. Please contact a licensed plumber for specific installation instructions.