No it's not chalkboard! It's Wallies Big Black Dry Erase! It's a chalk-like look with no chalk dust so create, erase and create again. Each package comes with 1 sheet and includes a white dry erase pen. Every Wallies peel and stick design is made of durable, self-adhesive backed vinyl that can be repositioned easily. Wallies won't leave any sticky residue. To use, simply peel off the backing and apply to any smooth surface.