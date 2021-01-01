From vepadesigns cute easy lazy halloween costume ideas

VepaDesigns Cute Easy Lazy Halloween Costume Ideas Big Carrot Costume Cute Easy Vegetable Halloween Gift Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

$19.99
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

Grab this cute easy scary spooky lazy last minute Big Carrot Costume Design as a gift for everyone who loves creepy costumes, trick or treating, collecting candy on All Hallows Eve, High School, College Halloween Party dresses for adults & kids This cute easy Big Carrot Costume Design is a perfect gift present for zombie, skeletons, skulls, vampire, bones, crossbones, witch, dead monster, carrot, trick or treat or ghoulish party lovers, for Halloween Birthday or Christmas 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com