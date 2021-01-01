Big Bubbles HL 35 Chandelier by Harco Loor Design - Color: Clear (BIGBUBBLESHL35-TRANS-LED-120V)

Made in the Netherlands by Harco Loor Design. The Big Bubbles HL 35 Chandelier brings a touch of whimsy to your space with delicate glass bubbles spiraling around on stainless steel stems. With adjustable arms that can be stretched in every direction, you can tweak your light to just the way you like it. This grand chandelier is perfect for adding that wow factor to your space whether it's over your dining room table or hanging in your entry way. Big Bubbles provides ambient lighting. Made from stainless steel metal and glass. Classic designs made with high quality stainless steel and crystals. Founded in the early 80s due to the rising interest and significance of Dutch design in the international field of lighting. Almost every Harco Loor design is hand crafted and carries the personal signature of its designer. Made from high quality crystal and stainless steel these classic designs make a statement and are sure to impress. Shape: Abstract. Color: Clear.