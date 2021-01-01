From flash furniture
Flash Furniture Big & Tall Office Chair | Adjustable Height Mesh Swivel Office Chair with Wheels
Big and tall office chair with wheels and adjustable height back [_Our chair conforms to ANSI/BIFMA standard X5.1-17_] High back mesh design with lumbar support Swivel seat for easy maneuverability Executive style chair perfect for office and desk PRODUCT MEASUREMENTS >>> Overall Size: 29"W x 26"D x 36-42.25"H | Seat Size: 22"W x 20"D x 17.5-22"H | Back Size: 19.75"W x 20-22"H | Arm Size: 25-32.25"H from floor; 6.5-9"H from seat