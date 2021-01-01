Safco, Big & Tall Executive Mid-Back Chair, 1 Each, Black

Mid-back chair is designed especially for multi-shift, intensive-use environments, especially for the big and tall person. Chair offers a 500 lb. capacity and is rated for 24/7 use. Upholstered with 100 percent polyester, chair features an extra-wide, deep seat with thick-cushioned foam for long-term comfort. Seat size is 22-1/4" wide x 20-3/4" deep. Back size is 23" wide x 19-3/4" high. Mid-back chair features a 360-degree swivel seat with pneumatic seat-height adjustment from 18-1/2" to 22-1/2" , tilt, tilt lock, tilt tension and an oversized five-star nylon base with 2" hooded dual-wheel casters for stability. Chair meets or exceeds ANSI/BIFMA standards and is available in black frame only. Arms are sold separately. Safco Big & Tall Executive Mid-Back Chair, Black