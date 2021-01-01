Bierce Porch Swing

Swing into relaxation with this Bierce Swing Chair. Lounge around the patio all season long or enjoy relaxing in the most unexpected places. This saucer style daybed is spacious enough for an afternoon of unwinding. It features a circular frame with matching pillow for extra comfort in your favorite shady spot. Simply hang from a tripod stand or sturdy overhang that supports your weight. It complements any indoor/outdoor setting for the cozy resting nook. Great for stylish outside lounging or to accent indoor décor. Enjoy every minute of your leisure time. Spend the day reading on the deck, relaxing by the pool, or nestling into a cozy cocoon indoors. As night falls, gaze at the stars from your lounger with a view that puts you in the best seat in the house. When you're ready to relocate, transport it to your next camping trip, vacation home, or exotic destination. The possibilities are endless. Designed with superior strength and easy to hang so you can relax right away. Made of heavy-duty 100% cotton fabric. Sturdy circular steel frame. Supports up to 264 pounds. Frame Color: Green