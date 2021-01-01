Bidet Functionality Skirted One-Piece Elongated Toilet

With its tankless design, the Karing toilet makes a stunning style statement in any bath decor while offering the personal comfort of bidet cleansing. A touchscreen remote makes it easy to control your preferences for the heated seat, bidet, and air-dryer, and to program custom settings for up to two users. With built-in conveniences like an LED night-light and hands-free opening and closing, the Karing toilet combines cutting-edge technology with a sleek, skirted design. The powerful 1.28-gallon flush provides significant water savings compared to a 3.5-gallon toilet.