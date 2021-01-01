Bicycle Phone Mount with Shockproof Case for iPhone XRMotorcycle Handlebars Cell Phone Holder Built Quick Mount 360 Rotation Adjustable.

Best Quality Guranteed. Bike Phone Mount with Shockproof Case - The iPhone XR bike mount comes with iPhone XR Shockproof case which intergrated quick locking mechansim to hold your phone wherever you mount it. Zero bulk and super-slim design allows you to use the case in everyday life without limitations (wireless charging supported). Extra Secure and Stable -The bike phone holder integrated ultra-lock system secures your device more stable. You can optionally switch on the Ultra-Lock. It offers more security through an additional locking of the case during extreme journeys. Quick Lock & Easy Release - Mount the bicycle phone mount to handlebar easily. Quick to attach and detach iPhone case in 3 seconds with one hand. Make your phone safer and more convenient while riding. Adjustable & 360 Rotatable - The motorcycle / bicycle phone holder size is adjustable to fit handlebar sizes from 0.59 (15mm)- 1.25 (32mm).