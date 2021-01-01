Hudson Baby Bibs Holiday - Festive Holiday Bib - Set of 12

Festive Holiday Bib - Set of 12. Celebrate Baby's first year with this bib set that highlights twelve months of holidays.Includes 12 bibsFull graphic text: My first birthday / my first new year / my first Valentine's Day / my first St. Patrick's Day / my first Easter / my first Mother's Day / my first Father's Day / my first 4th of July/ my first Halloween / my first Thanksgiving / my first Hanukkah / my first Christmas68% cotton /32% polyesterMachine washImported