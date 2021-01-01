Biaze KZ10 8-in-1 Type-C Docking Station USB-C to HDMI-compatible 4K VGA Converter USB3.0 Hub TF/SD Card Reader PD Fast Charging Adapter for.

Features:? Eight-port docking station, can be connected at the same time? All-in-one extension, connect multiple devices. Get rid of the limitation of laptop few interface, expand unlimited possibilities? PD fast charge, play while charging. Maximum support 100W charging power? Small screen becomes big screen, connect the projector. Clear presentation, more convenient for office work or speech? USB interface, fastly transfer large files. Transmission speed up to 5Gbps, connect external devices, more convenient to use? SD/TF card slot, quickly export camera pictures. Easily read mobile phone memory card and camera memory card, more efficient data processing. Support TF/SD card simultaneous reading? Support P40/Mate30 and other mobile phones to connect to large-screen TVs, while charging and connecting to U disk, keyboard and mouse, mobile office is more convenient? Alloy material, stronger shell.